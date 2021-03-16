Tuesday, March 16, 2021  | 1 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

PDM postpones its long march to Islamabad

Fazl leaves the opposition's press conference without answering questions

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
PDM postpones its long march to Islamabad
The Pakistan Democratic Movement has postponed its March 26 long march to Islamabad, its head Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced Tuesday. “The PPP had reservations over resignations [and] it sought time to consult with its central executive committee,” said Fazl, who was flanked by other opposition leaders. “We have given them a chance and we will wait for their decision. “Till then the March 26 long march should be considered postponed,” he announced, before leaving the press conference without answering questions. Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N leader, took the stage after Fazl left but she said she wouldn’t comment on it before the PPP informed the PDM of its decision. The meeting of opposition leaders was held in Islamabad. There were clear differences between the participants over the strategy against the government. The PPP has its government in Sindh and it was an open secret that the party had reservations about resigning en masse from the assemblies. During the meeting, former president Asif Ali Zardari asked ex-premier Nawaz Sharif to first return to Pakistan for a decision on collective resignations, according to opposition sources. But Maryam denied it. “He (Zardari) said that 'Mian sahib, you [should] come [to Pakistan] and others [should also] come and we will struggle together',” the PML-N leader said. “I told him that bringing back Mian sahib would be tantamount to handing over his life to the murderers.” PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gillani said his party would discuss the matter in the CEC meeting.
The Pakistan Democratic Movement has postponed its March 26 long march to Islamabad, its head Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced Tuesday.

“The PPP had reservations over resignations [and] it sought time to consult with its central executive committee,” said Fazl, who was flanked by other opposition leaders. “We have given them a chance and we will wait for their decision.

“Till then the March 26 long march should be considered postponed,” he announced, before leaving the press conference without answering questions.

Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N leader, took the stage after Fazl left but she said she wouldn’t comment on it before the PPP informed the PDM of its decision.

The meeting of opposition leaders was held in Islamabad. There were clear differences between the participants over the strategy against the government.

The PPP has its government in Sindh and it was an open secret that the party had reservations about resigning en masse from the assemblies.

During the meeting, former president Asif Ali Zardari asked ex-premier Nawaz Sharif to first return to Pakistan for a decision on collective resignations, according to opposition sources. But Maryam denied it.

“He (Zardari) said that ‘Mian sahib, you [should] come [to Pakistan] and others [should also] come and we will struggle together’,” the PML-N leader said. “I told him that bringing back Mian sahib would be tantamount to handing over his life to the murderers.”

PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gillani said his party would discuss the matter in the CEC meeting.

 
