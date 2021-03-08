Monday, March 8, 2021  | 23 Rajab, 1442
PDM nominates Gillani as its candidate for Senate chairman

He will be facing Sadiq Sanjrani

Posted: Mar 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, has nominated Yousaf Raza Gillani as its joint candidate in the March 12 election for the Senate chairman. Gillani defeated PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the March 3 Senate election on a Islamabad seat. The decision to nominate him for the Senate chairman election was taken at a meeting of PDM leaders in Islamabad Monday. The PTI has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani as its candidate. Sanjrani became the chairman of the upper house for the first time in 2018. After the March 3 election, opposition parties have 53 members in the Senate, while the PTI and its allies have 47 seats.
