PDM meeting: Nawaz reiterates mass resignation call, Bilawal shows reluctance

The opposition alliance held a meeting on March 8

Posted: Mar 10, 2021
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The Pakistan Democratic Movement members are not united in their call for mass resignations, sources told SAMAA TV.

During their opposition alliance’s meeting on March 8, PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif reiterated their earlier call for mass resignations, sources said. He remarked that the members first wanted to wait for by-elections and then the Senate elections to ensure that PTI is not able to win the majority of the seats.

He claimed that the members agreed to the resignation call and they should move ahead with it. JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other members supported Nawaz’s statements.

PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showed reluctance and said that resignations are the final option and there are other options they can think of for the time being.

He even said that the steering committee had decided that the long march would end in Islamabad’s Faizabad and not Rawalpindi. The other opposition parties were, however, seen leaning towards Rawalpindi.

