Monday, March 29, 2021  | 14 Shaaban, 1442
PDM lawmakers hesitant to submit resignations without PPP’s support

There should be a clear consensus, leaders say

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

The members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement have shown hesitance in resigning from their Parliament and provincial assemblies seats without the support of the PPP.

The majority of its members, including Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, decided that their party members will not resign till PPP does it with them. The decision was made during a PDM meeting on March 21.

Some leaders said that there is no point in resigning till all the opposition parties are on the same page, according to sources.

During a March 23 meeting at PML-N's Secretariat in Model Town, PML-N's Rana Sanaullah told PPP's Qamar Zaman Kaira that party members are not comfortable with resigning if the PPP refuses to do so.

The PPP has openly said that it is not in favour of the mass resignations call of the PDM. It has asked the movement till April 4 to make a final decision on the resignations call.

RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

VIDEO

