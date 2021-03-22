Monday, March 22, 2021  | 7 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Pakistan’s current account in deficit for the second month

Stood at $50 million in February

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistan’s current account in deficit for the second month

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s external account posted a deficit for the second month in February as its current account deficit (CAD) stood at $50 million. It was $210 million in January.

However, the current account during the eight months of FY2020-21 is still in a surplus of $881 million. It was in deficit of $2.7 billion during the same period last year.

“On a month-on-month basis, the trade deficit remained almost unchanged as slight uptick in exports was cancelled out by import pressure, most likely due to rising food and machinery imports,” read a report by JS Global, a brokerage house.

Meanwhile, the country’s remittances stood at $2.27 billion in February. They were 24% higher as compared to February 2020.

FaceBook WhatsApp
current account deficit pakistan economy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
bitcoin, bitcoin mining, bitcoin kya hai, bitcoin kya hai kaise kaam karta hai, bitcoin value 2021, bitcoin prediction 2021, bitcoin prediction 2021 in hindi, bitcoin prediction today, bitcoin 60000 dollar, bitcoin price in pakistan 2021, bitcoin value
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.