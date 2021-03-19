Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity hits 8% first time since July 2020

The daily COVID-19 positivity ratio reached 8.05% on Friday for the first time since last year. The last time rates this high were recorded was in July 2020 during the second wave of the virus.

There were 3,499 new infections reported over 24 hours taking the national tally to 619,259. Between 2,000 to 3,500 new cases are being reported every day since March 10.

Here’s the daily case breakdown in the provinces:

Islamabad: 50,096

Sindh: 262,503

Punjab: 193,054

KP: 77,972

Balochistan:19,290

AJK: 11,377

GB: 4,967

Forty people succumbed to the virus on Friday bringing the death toll to 13,757.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 38 of those who died were under treatment at a hospital and two in their respective homes. Out of the total 40 deaths, 17 were on ventilators during their treatment. Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Around 2,601 patients are being treated in hospitals across the country.

The ventilator occupancy ratio was highest in these cities:

Multan 41%

Islamabad 521%

Peshawar 26%

Lahore 39%

No COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and Balochistan.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 27,188. During the last 24 hours, 813 people recovered from the disease–the total recoveries are 578,314. A total of 9,691,087 tests have been conducted so far.

The first shipment of 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine made by Russia reached Karachi early Thursday morning.

The consignment arrived at Jinnah International Airport. Local drug firm AG Pharma Ltd received it.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is also due to arrive in Pakistan in “a few days”, said PM’S aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din.

The rate of vaccination in the country is improving, he said, adding that 20,000 to 40,000 doses were being given daily.

Lockdowns in provinces

After a surge in cases, lockdowns have been reimposed in the provinces. Forty-five stores, shops, and wedding halls have been sealed in Lahore for violating coronavirus SOPs, the city’s district commissioner, Mudassir Riaz said Friday.

Here are the areas where markets and wedding halls have been sealed:

Lahore Cantt

New Lahore City

Shalimar Town

Model Town

In the federal capital, the deputy commissioner imposed a lockdown in sub-sectors F-11/1, I-8/4 and I-10/2 and sub-sectors G-10/4 and G-6/2.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has imposed a lockdown in 34 neighbourhoods in Sialkot, Rawalpindi, and Lahore after new cases of coronavirus were reported.

The Sindh government has issued a list of new SOPs to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the province. All markets, shopping malls, and wedding halls in the province will be allowed to remain open from 6am to 10pm.

The order doesn’t apply to essential services such as petrol pumps, bakeries, pharmacies, medical stores, and hospitals. Here are other instructions issued by the government: