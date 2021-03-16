Pakistan’s biggest industries have been evading tax: PM Khan

Says govt has been trying to track them

"Some of the biggest industries in Pakistan have been evading taxes for decades," Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Heading a Federal Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he said that industries such as sugar, fertilisers, and cigarettes have been conveniently evading taxes. "For the last five years, the Federal Board of Revenue has been trying to bring a track and trace system."

Through this system, the board will be able to trace tax evasions. "But every time, this project is somehow sabotaged," the premier said.

"This year, the FBR assured to bring in place the system but the Sindh High Court gave a stay order on it."

The PM reiterated that it's pertinent to understand the importance of the system. "When these industries don't pay taxes, we have to charge that amount through indirect taxes which the public has to pay," he explained.

In the cigarette industry, 40% of companies evade taxes while the sugar industry has evaded approximately Rs4 billion.

The premier instructed Law Minister Farogh Naseem to look over the matter with the court.

Another matter he discussed was electronic voting. The PM instructed the cabinet to give him regular updates on electronic machines for elections and the voting of overseas Pakistanis.

