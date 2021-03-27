Saturday, March 27, 2021  | 12 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Health

Pakistanis can now get certificates as proof of COVID-19 vaccination

It will cost Rs100

Posted: Mar 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Pakistanis can now get certificates as proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Photo: Asad Umar @Asad_Umar/ Twitter

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan can now receive a vaccination certificate that shows their immunsation status.

A COVID-19 immunisation certificate portal was launched countrywide on Saturday. Planning Minister Asad Umar made the announcement on Twitter.

It can be accessed here on the NIMS website. The certificate has a fee of Rs100.

People can also receive the printed certificate from NADRA mega centres, he said.

The certificate will confirm that the holder has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The shot being used in Pakistan currently is the Chinese-made two-dose Sinopharm vaccine.

The other vaccine available is the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which also has two doses. This, however, has not been rolled out yet. It was imported by the private sector and can be bought from major hospitals once it becomes available.

Umar also announced on Friday that COVID-19 vaccine registration for Pakistani above 50 years will start from March 30.

Coronavirus government updates vaccine updates
 
