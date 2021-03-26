Friday, March 26, 2021  | 11 Shaaban, 1442
Pakistan, World Bank sign $1.3b agreement

It'll be spent on projects in seven sectors

Posted: Mar 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
The World Bank will provide Pakistan $1.3 billion to support the government initiatives in several sectors, according to agreements signed between the two parties. The money will be spent on seven sectors, including social protection, disaster and climate risk management, and human capital development, according to the Press Information Department. The agreements were signed by Ministry of Economic Affairs Secretary Noor Ahmed and World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine. Representatives of the Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan governments witnessed the agreement signing for provincial projects online. According to the federal government, $600 million will be used to support initiatives under the Ehsaas programme. The Locust Emergency and Food Security project will receive $200 million. Two hundred million dollars will be spent to improve the quality of primary healthcare services and elementary education in four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Another $200 million will be used to strengthen Sindh’s capacity to manage natural disasters and public health emergencies. A sum of $86 million will be spent on creating employment opportunities for rural communities and improving healthcare facilities in Balochistan. An amount of $50 million will be used to strengthen organizational and institutional capacity for managing refugees and their host communities.
