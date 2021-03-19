Friday, March 19, 2021  | 4 Shaaban, 1442
Pakistan wasn’t created to increase wealth of Sharifs, Zardaris: PM

He inaugurated a block at University of Malakand

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Pakistan was not created to increase the wealth of the country's Sharifs and Zardaris, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday.

"They don't even know how much money they own. They have been lying to the nation and their children are also lying," he claimed while speaking at a ceremony in Malakand.

Allama Iqbal wanted Pakistan to set an example and we have lost that vision now.

He remarked that the country needs to focus on improving the education sector. "I want NUML to become Pakistan's Oxford," he said, adding that it should become a knowledge centre.

Al-Qadir University will focus on producing future intellects. "We want people to know the meaning of their lives, and know more about Allah." We have forgotten our roots and we just care about money.

"Money doesn't buy happiness." He claimed that people should focus on praying to God. "Shortcuts won't make you successful."

He claimed that the PML-N returned Rs3,000 billion interest on the loans it had taken, the PTI government has, on the other hand, returned Rs6.2 trillion interest on loans.

One of the ways people can return their loans is through wealth creation, the PM remarked. To create wealth, the government has launched a number of projects such as the Ravi City project, Lahore business district, Bundal and Bundoo Islands construction, and a focus on tourism.

