Pakistan to soon introduce its Digital Media Advertising Policy: ministry

The government will soon be introducing its first ever advertising policy for the rapidly growing digital media industry in Pakistan, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced Monday.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz apprised on Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan about the proposed Digital Media Advertising Policy. The meeting was attended by PM aide on digital media Dr Arslan Khalid and Digital Media Wing GM Imran Ghazali too.

There are currently 93 million internet users and over 45 million social media users in Pakistan, the premier was briefed. The number is continuously growing.

Keeping in view the rising trend, officials said, a mechanism for the release of public sector advertisements on digital media has been proposed.

Currently, there is no mechanism in place for digital media advertisements by the government, according to officials. This will be the first ever policy by the government, which will enable it to advertise on digital and social media platforms through the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Faraz said the country’s digital media industry is rapidly growing and this policy will help improve the economy of Pakistan. It will encourage the corporate sector to adopt digital media as an advertising medium, he added.

Dr Arslan Khalid briefed the premier on the Digital Media Development Program. It is a multifaceted program which focuses on the development and growth of the digital media industry and extending digital literacy to grass-root levels, he said.

The DMDP aims to bridge the gap between students, government and the digital media industry in order to move towards a brighter future in the digital ecosystem, according to Dr Khalid.

Ghazali presented a six-month performance report of the government’s digital media wing to PM Khan. The premier appreciated the steps taken by the Information Ministry to strengthen the digital media industry.