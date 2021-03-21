Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24

The federal and provincial education and health ministers will meet on March 24 at the National Command and Operation Centre to decide whether to keep educational institutions open or not amid coronavirus fears, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said Sunday.

“The third coronavirus wave is serious [and] requires careful review,” said Mahmood in a Twitter post. “All education/health ministers will meet Wednesday March 24 at the NCOC to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions.”

The education institutions in were first closed in March 2020 after the first wave of virus hit the country. They were reopened in September 2020 only to be shut down again the next month due to a consistent rise in number of infections.

The federal education minister added that the health of students and teachers is the government’s top priority.

The virus has so far claimed 13,843 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed cases has crossed the 600,000 mark.