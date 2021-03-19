Friday, March 19, 2021  | 4 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan to launch 5G technology by December 2022

IT minister says government working to update technological infrastructure

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

Information Technology Minister Syed Aminul Haque announced on Friday that Pakistan will launch 5G technology by December 2022.

Haque, speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din, said that the government is working to update the country’s technological infrastructure.

"Pakistan does not have the structure to support 5G technology at this time," the MQM-Pakistan lawmaker said, "It cannot be provided unless 4G is expanded."   

He stated that the government is currently providing 4G services to 1.4 million customers.

Electronic Voting

Haque said that electronic voting system will be introduced in future elections.

Haque added that "Digital Pakistan" is a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he wants an e-voting system for overseas Pakistanis.  

The IT minister said that the Election Commission is considering the option as it is their duty to hold transparent elections.

"We want to get it used for the July 12 elections in Azad Kashmir but it cannot happen at the moment due to legal issues," he said.

 
5G Aminul Haque IT minister Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan 5G service, Aminul Haque, Pakistan IT minister,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.