Pakistan to launch 5G technology by December 2022

IT minister says government working to update technological infrastructure

Information Technology Minister Syed Aminul Haque announced on Friday that Pakistan will launch 5G technology by December 2022.

Haque, speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din, said that the government is working to update the country’s technological infrastructure.

"Pakistan does not have the structure to support 5G technology at this time," the MQM-Pakistan lawmaker said, "It cannot be provided unless 4G is expanded."

He stated that the government is currently providing 4G services to 1.4 million customers.

Electronic Voting

Haque said that electronic voting system will be introduced in future elections.

Haque added that "Digital Pakistan" is a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he wants an e-voting system for overseas Pakistanis.

The IT minister said that the Election Commission is considering the option as it is their duty to hold transparent elections.

"We want to get it used for the July 12 elections in Azad Kashmir but it cannot happen at the moment due to legal issues," he said.