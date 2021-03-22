Monday, March 22, 2021  | 7 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan to increase restrictions as it battles third COVID-19 wave

Decision taken during NCOC meeting on Monday

Posted: Mar 22, 2021
SAMAA | and
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Online

Pakistan has decided to increase restrictions on activities contributing to a sharp increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate, said Federal Planning, Development, Reforms, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the National Command Operation Center on Monday.

“The provincial and ICT administration were also directed to tighten implementation of SOPs and crack down on violations which are taking place,” he said in a tweet after the meeting.

There has been an increase in coronavirus cases in the country and many people have termed it the country’s third coronavirus wave. Pakistan reported 3,669 cases in the last 24 hours. Twenty people died, while 1,686 people recovered.

Violation of SOPs

On Sunday, the Islamabad administration sealed 660 restaurants for not implementing SOPs such as ensuring people are wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Many shops were sealed too for staying open till late in violation of the time limit set for them.

Twenty-nine wedding halls were sealed in Lahore for not closing at 10pm. Fines were imposed on two restaurants for not implementing the SOPs.

