HOME > Money

Pakistan to import cotton, sugar from India

Neighbours to resume trade after two years

Posted: Mar 31, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee has approved the import of cotton and sugar from India until June 30. This means that the neighbouring countries will resume trade after nearly two years.

Speaking about the decision, Finance Minister Hammad Azhar remarked that the prices of sugar are rising across the world. “Pakistan has decided to import 500,000 tonnes of sugar from India to meet the shortage in the country and provide price stability,” Azhar said.

He remarked that Pakistan is importing cotton from all over the world, except India. This is hurting SMEs (small industries) so we have decided that the country will import cotton from India by June this year.

Pakistan suspended bilateral relations with Indian in August 2019 after the government of the Indian PM Narendra Modi revoked the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours, however, resumed the ceasefire agreement last month after a “hotline contact” between their directors-general of military operations.

'Pakistan desires peaceful relations with India'

Pakistan desires peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a letter to Indian premier Narendra Modi.

“The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India,” PM Khan wrote in response to PM Modi’s Pakistan Day message.

In his letter on March 23, PM Modi had stated that “India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan”. He said that “an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility” was imperative for friendly relations between the two nations.

In response, the Pakistan premier said he believes an “enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue”.

“We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular, the Jammu & Kashmir dispute,” PM Khan’s letter read.

