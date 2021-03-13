Saturday, March 13, 2021  | 28 Rajab, 1442
Pakistan to hold international security dialogue in Islamabad this month

It's aimed at unveiling the country’s new strategic direction

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistan to hold international security dialogue in Islamabad this month

Photo: Online

The National Security Division is holding the first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue aimed at unveiling Pakistan’s new strategic direction based on a comprehensive security framework, the state-run APP news agency reported Saturday.

The two-day conference will be held on March 17 and 18. The NSD has organised it in collaboration with leading think tanks of the country.

These think tanks include Center for Aerospace and Security Studies, Islamabad Policy Research Institute, National Defence University’s Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA), Institute of Strategic Studies and Institute of Regional Studies.

The dialogue will bring current and former officials and local and global policy experts under one roof to debate Pakistan’s critical national security issues.

The conference envisioned as Pakistan’s leading intellectual platform will parallel existing forums like the Munich Security Conference and the US Aspen Dialogue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the conference, while Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be the guest of honor on the second day.

It’ll be attended by federal ministers, members of the academia, and journalists among others.

During the conference, PM Khan will launch the NSD advisory portal. It is designed to bridge the traditional gap between the public and policy-makers.

The NSD portal will allow Pakistani think tanks and universities working on national security to directly offer policy recommendations to the government.

