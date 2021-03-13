Pakistan to form authority to control usage of drones

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the formation of the Civil Drone Authority.

“It is the need of time that that the technology is used for commercial research, agriculture, and other peaceful purposes,” he said while chairing a meeting on Saturday.

“The authority will play a crucial role in the technology’s promotion and development in the country. Its effective use will result in using resources and providing better services,” Khan added.

The prime minister remarked that there was no law on the use of drones in the country.

Prime Minister has directed the officials to set up the authority and present a bill in Parliament after getting the federal cabinet’s approval.

The Civil Drone Authority, which will be headed by the aviation division secretary, will be responsible for the regulation of the technology, issuing of licenses, and the import of the technology.

It can also hand penalties, including fines and cancellation of licenses, to those found guilty of violating the laws.

Senior officials of Pakistan Air Force, Civil Aviation Authority, defence production, interior ministry, along with the Ministry of Science and Technology will also be part of the team.

A representative from each province as well as Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan have also been included as well.