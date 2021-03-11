Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf expels two Sindh MPAs

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf expelled two lawmakers from Sindh for “not following party orders” during the Senate Elections 2021.

The expelled members include MPAs Aslam Abro from Jacobabad’s PS-I and Shehryar Shar from Ghotki’s PS-18.

“The leaders were given a chance to defend themselves,” PTI’s Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability said. The decision was made after scrutiny of “clear and conclusive” evidence and “non-presentation” by the accused members, the PTI said, adding that after a discussion with the Election Commission of Pakistan, they will be removed from their seats as well.

Abro and Shar can file an appeal against the decision within seven days.

A day before the Senate elections, Shar expressed his disappointment with the party and Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said he went to Islamabad many times and requested the premier to do something for Sindh. “Neither Khan sahab listened to me, nor the governor sahab,” Shar said. “No one paid attention to us.”

Before this, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman had said that three of his party’s MPAs had gone missing in Karachi. The three MPAs, Aslam Abro, Shehryar Shar, and Karim Bakhsh Gabol, had not been in contact with the party since Sunday night, according to Zaman.