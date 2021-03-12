Gillani vs Sanjrani: Pakistan Senate to elect its chairman

Pakistan senators will elect the chairman and deputy chairman of the upper house of Parliament today.

The session will start at 10am and 48 new members will take the oath. They were elected by the country’s MNAs and MPAs on March 3.

After the oath-taking, the session will be adjourned during which the nomination papers for the chairman and deputy chairman will be submitted. The session will later resume in the evening for the election.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani, who won the election in 2018, for chairman, and Mirza Mohammad Afridi, a billionaire from KP, for deputy chairman.

The opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, has fielded former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani for chairman and JUI-F’s Maulana Ghafoor Haideri for deputy chairman.

Gillani was elected senator on a general seat in Islamabad after defeating PTI-backed Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

A tough and close competition is expected as the winner needs a simple majority of 51. The house comprises 100 members. Both PTI and PDM have claimed that they have the support of 51 senators.

Related: Bilawal vows to have Gillani elected as Senate chairman

The government and opposition parties have accused each other of horse trading and buying votes of senators during the elections.

On Thursday, some PML-N members claimed that the agencies have been attempting to rig the election.

ISI officials are making phone calls to PML-N senators in an attempt to make them switch their loyalties in the March 12 election for Senate chairman, PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Thursday. Maryam Nawaz, the party’s vice-president, also claimed that party members have been receiving calls telling them to not to vote for PDM’s candidates.