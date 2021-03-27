Pakistan reports over 4,000 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

More than 4,000 COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Pakistan for the second day as the country continues to grapple with the third virus wave.

The total number of cases rose to 649,824 after 4,468 cases were recorded over 24 hours.

Sixty-seven people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 14,158. Most deaths were reported in Punjab after 48 people died the previous day. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 14 deaths, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir two each while Sindh reported just one death. No new deaths were recorded in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

There are now 42,384 active cases and 2,842 critical cases in the country. With 44,279 tests conducted over the past 24 hours, the virus positivity ratio has reached 10.1.

The positivity has been consistently higher than five percent since March 10.

Total recoveries in the country stand at 593,282.

The National Command and Operation Centre held a meeting today (Saturday) to review the coronavirus situation in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.

Planning Minister Asad Umar presided over it. The officials reviewed the implementation of the SOPs, the number of cases, and facilities available in different hospitals.

Meanwhile, Umar announced on Friday that COVID-19 vaccine registration for Pakistani above 50 years will start on March 30.

Registration for people over 60 is ongoing. The two-dose Sinopharm vaccine is being given in this phase. You can read more about the process here.

The Cambridge International Examination board has confirmed that O Level and IGCSE exams in Pakistan will start on May 15. The exams were scheduled for April 26 and have been rescheduled at the request of the education ministry.