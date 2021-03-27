Saturday, March 27, 2021  | 12 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Pakistan reports over 4,000 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

The third wave is spreading rapidly

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan reports over 4,000 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

A health workers takes a swab for the COVID-19 test at the health department, Faisalabad. Photo: Online

Listen to the story
More than 4,000 COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Pakistan for the second day as the country continues to grapple with the third virus wave. The total number of cases rose to 649,824 after 4,468 cases were recorded over 24 hours. Sixty-seven people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 14,158. Most deaths were reported in Punjab after 48 people died the previous day. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 14 deaths, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir two each while Sindh reported just one death. No new deaths were recorded in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.  There are now 42,384 active cases and 2,842 critical cases in the country.  With 44,279 tests conducted over the past 24 hours, the virus positivity ratio has reached 10.1. The positivity has been consistently higher than five percent since March 10. Total recoveries in the country stand at 593,282. The National Command and Operation Centre held a meeting today (Saturday) to review the coronavirus situation in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad. Planning Minister Asad Umar presided over it. The officials reviewed the implementation of the SOPs, the number of cases, and facilities available in different hospitals. Meanwhile, Umar announced on Friday that COVID-19 vaccine registration for Pakistani above 50 years will start on March 30. Registration for people over 60 is ongoing. The two-dose Sinopharm vaccine is being given in this phase. You can read more about the process here. The Cambridge International Examination board has confirmed that O Level and IGCSE exams in Pakistan will start on May 15. The exams were scheduled for April 26 and have been rescheduled at the request of the education ministry.
FaceBook WhatsApp

More than 4,000 COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Pakistan for the second day as the country continues to grapple with the third virus wave.

The total number of cases rose to 649,824 after 4,468 cases were recorded over 24 hours.

Sixty-seven people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 14,158. Most deaths were reported in Punjab after 48 people died the previous day. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 14 deaths, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir two each while Sindh reported just one death. No new deaths were recorded in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. 

There are now 42,384 active cases and 2,842 critical cases in the country.  With 44,279 tests conducted over the past 24 hours, the virus positivity ratio has reached 10.1.

The positivity has been consistently higher than five percent since March 10.

Total recoveries in the country stand at 593,282.

The National Command and Operation Centre held a meeting today (Saturday) to review the coronavirus situation in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.

Planning Minister Asad Umar presided over it. The officials reviewed the implementation of the SOPs, the number of cases, and facilities available in different hospitals.

Meanwhile, Umar announced on Friday that COVID-19 vaccine registration for Pakistani above 50 years will start on March 30.

Registration for people over 60 is ongoing. The two-dose Sinopharm vaccine is being given in this phase. You can read more about the process here.

The Cambridge International Examination board has confirmed that O Level and IGCSE exams in Pakistan will start on May 15. The exams were scheduled for April 26 and have been rescheduled at the request of the education ministry.

 
Coronavirus Covid News
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.