Pakistan reports 100 coronavirus deaths since December 2020

Pakistan has reported 100 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, statistics by the National Command and Operation Centre revealed Tuesday.

The last time COVID-19 deaths in the country reached 100 in a day was in December 2020. Most of these deaths were reported in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The total number of people who have succumbed to the deadly virus since its outbreak has reached 14,356.

On Monday, 4,084 cases were reported across the country. There are now active 62,922 cases and 3,170 critical cases in the country. With 46,269 tests conducted over the past 24 hours, the virus positivity ratio has reached 8.8.

Here are the cities with the highest number of people on ventilators:

Multan 67%

Islamabad 67%

Gujranwala 60%

Lahore 63%

The positivity ratio has been consistently higher than 5% since March 10.

In a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre on Sunday, the government banned all indoor and outdoor wedding ceremonies from April 5. Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar has instructed provinces to ensure complete implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

In Punjab and Sindh, people not wearing face masks are being fined.

The government is considering placing restrictions on inter-city and province transport.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccine registration for Pakistanis above 50 years started on March 30. Registration for people over 60 is ongoing. The two-dose Sinopharm vaccine is being given in this phase. You can read more about the process here.

New restrictions in KP, Punjab

The cabinet committee on coronavirus in Punjab has banned outdoor dining and public transport in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and a number of other cities.

Weddings ceremonies, both outdoor and indoor, and public gatherings have been banned in these areas. Parks and recreational spots have been closed as well.

A restriction has been placed on Orange and Greenline Metro buses and trains. Shopping malls and markets in these areas will be allowed to open till 6pm.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Section 144 has been imposed in Peshawar. Schools in 16 districts have been closed and extended lockdowns have been imposed.

O level exams across Pakistan, on the other hand, have been extended. They will begin on May 10.