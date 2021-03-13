Saturday, March 13, 2021  | 28 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan records over 2,000 COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day

The third wave has begun, says government

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan records over 2,000 COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day

A health worker receives the COVID-19 vaccine. in Islamabad. Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Pakistan is now facing the third wave of COVID-19. Saturday marked the third consecutive day more than 2,000 cases were reported. A total of 2,338 cases and 46 deaths were recorded over 24 hours. The death toll has reached 13,476. The daily case positivity ratio is 5.5; an upward trend was seen as March began. The country crossed the 600,000-case mark on March 11. In a media talk the previous day, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had also warned of a third wave.  Dr Sultan has urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Inoculation for people over 60 started on March 10 and they will also receive the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine being given to health workers. Sajid Shah, the spokesperson of the national health ministry, has said the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine “could arrive any time.” “The vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age, which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first,” said Planning Minister Asad Umar. People over 60 years and all health workers can register for the vaccine by sending their CNIC numbers to 1166 or on https://nims.nadra.gov.pk/nims/. Lockdowns and restrictions reimposed On Friday, the Punjab government imposed a smart lockdown in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Rawalpindi. The government also suspended all sports activities in the province because of a rise in coronavirus cases. All outdoor and indoor games including hockey, football, snooker, gymnasium, volleyball and kabbadi have been postponed. Peshawar has imposed a smart lockdown in four areas.The entry and exit points of the following localities will be sealed: Street No 9, Sector E-11, Phase I, HayatabadStreet No 3, Gulbahar No 4, near Police ChowkiStreet No 11, Defence Colony, Peshawar CanttStreet No 5, Sector F-V, Phase VI, Hayatabad The lockdown will be imposed 6pm today and “shall remain in force till further orders”, said a notification. In Islamabad, the district administration made it compulsory for residents to wear face masks at all times in public spaces. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqat has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the capital for two months. Here are other orders the district administration announced in its notification: 50% work from home with immediate effectcommercial activities to close by 10pmamusement parks to close by 6pmoutdoor gathering restricted to 300 people The orders will remain in force until April 15. In Sindh, Saeed Ghani the provincial education minister has warned that the government may have to opt for another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Pakistan is now facing the third wave of COVID-19. Saturday marked the third consecutive day more than 2,000 cases were reported.

A total of 2,338 cases and 46 deaths were recorded over 24 hours. The death toll has reached 13,476. The daily case positivity ratio is 5.5; an upward trend was seen as March began.

The country crossed the 600,000-case mark on March 11. In a media talk the previous day, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had also warned of a third wave. 

Dr Sultan has urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Inoculation for people over 60 started on March 10 and they will also receive the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine being given to health workers. Sajid Shah, the spokesperson of the national health ministry, has said the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine “could arrive any time.”

“The vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age, which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first,” said Planning Minister Asad Umar.

People over 60 years and all health workers can register for the vaccine by sending their CNIC numbers to 1166 or on https://nims.nadra.gov.pk/nims/.

Lockdowns and restrictions reimposed

On Friday, the Punjab government imposed a smart lockdown in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Rawalpindi.

The government also suspended all sports activities in the province because of a rise in coronavirus cases. All outdoor and indoor games including hockey, football, snooker, gymnasium, volleyball and kabbadi have been postponed.

Peshawar has imposed a smart lockdown in four areas.The entry and exit points of the following localities will be sealed:

  • Street No 9, Sector E-11, Phase I, Hayatabad
  • Street No 3, Gulbahar No 4, near Police Chowki
  • Street No 11, Defence Colony, Peshawar Cantt
  • Street No 5, Sector F-V, Phase VI, Hayatabad

The lockdown will be imposed 6pm today and “shall remain in force till further orders”, said a notification.

In Islamabad, the district administration made it compulsory for residents to wear face masks at all times in public spaces.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqat has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the capital for two months.

Here are other orders the district administration announced in its notification:

  • 50% work from home with immediate effect
  • commercial activities to close by 10pm
  • amusement parks to close by 6pm
  • outdoor gathering restricted to 300 people

The orders will remain in force until April 15.

In Sindh, Saeed Ghani the provincial education minister has warned that the government may have to opt for another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

 
Coronavirus coronavirus third wave COVID-19 Vaccine
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
pakistan third wave, pakistan corona update, covid-19, covid-19 update, covid cases pakistan, sinopharm vaccine pakistan, lockdown, lockdown punjab, lockdown peshawar, lockdown sindh, vaccines, people over 60 years, elderly and coronavirus
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.