Pakistan receives another 500,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine: official

Pakistan has received another 500,000 doses of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine for the coronavirus, PM’s special assistant on health Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed Wednesday.

This is the first batch of the Sinopharm vaccine bought by Pakistan, Dr Sultan told reporters in Islamabad. “We expect to receive 500,000 more doses tomorrow,” he said.

China previously gifted three batches of the vaccine to Islamabad, which helped begin the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country. On Tuesday, Pakistan received the very first batch of another Chinese-made Cansino vaccine. It contained 60,000 doses.

Dr Sultan said the country is currently finalizing orders of “millions of doses” for May, April and June.

So far, over 800,000 people have received the vaccine in the country, according to the PM’s aide.

The government wants to extend the vaccination drive to help people fight the virus.