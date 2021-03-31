Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Pakistan receives another 500,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine: official

One more batch will arrive Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan receives another 500,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine: official

Sinopharm's coronavirus vaccines being displayed at the China Service Fair, September 6, 2020. (Picture: CGTN)

Listen to the story
Pakistan has received another 500,000 doses of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine for the coronavirus, PM’s special assistant on health Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed Wednesday. This is the first batch of the Sinopharm vaccine bought by Pakistan, Dr Sultan told reporters in Islamabad. “We expect to receive 500,000 more doses tomorrow,” he said. China previously gifted three batches of the vaccine to Islamabad, which helped begin the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country. On Tuesday, Pakistan received the very first batch of another Chinese-made Cansino vaccine. It contained 60,000 doses. Dr Sultan said the country is currently finalizing orders of “millions of doses” for May, April and June. So far, over 800,000 people have received the vaccine in the country, according to the PM's aide. The government wants to extend the vaccination drive to help people fight the virus.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Pakistan has received another 500,000 doses of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine for the coronavirus, PM’s special assistant on health Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed Wednesday.

This is the first batch of the Sinopharm vaccine bought by Pakistan, Dr Sultan told reporters in Islamabad. “We expect to receive 500,000 more doses tomorrow,” he said.

China previously gifted three batches of the vaccine to Islamabad, which helped begin the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country. On Tuesday, Pakistan received the very first batch of another Chinese-made Cansino vaccine. It contained 60,000 doses.

Dr Sultan said the country is currently finalizing orders of “millions of doses” for May, April and June.

So far, over 800,000 people have received the vaccine in the country, according to the PM’s aide.

The government wants to extend the vaccination drive to help people fight the virus.

 
China Covid News government updates Pakistan vaccine updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
covid 19 vaccine government updates today, covid 19 vaccine update Pakistan, covid 19 vaccine registration, covid 19 vaccine update, covid 19 vaccine update karachi, covid 19 vaccine center in Lahore, Sammaurdunew, Sama urdo news, samaa urdu news, live sama tv, live samaa tv, pak news urdu, sama news live, samma newes
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.