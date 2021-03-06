Saturday, March 6, 2021  | 21 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan Navy employee killed in Gwadar gun attack: assistant commissioner

Two others sustained injuries

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistan Navy employee killed in Gwadar gun attack: assistant commissioner

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

A Pakistan Navy employee was killed and two others were wounded in a gun attack in Gwadar’s Jiwani town on Saturday, the Gwadar assistant commissioner said.

The navy personnel were en route to Ganz area when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on their vehicle, according to the official. The deceased civilian staffer was identified as Sohail.

The injured employees, Nauman and Raza, were shifted to hospital, the Gwadar assistant commissioner said.

Heavy contingents of Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards and law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the area.

A hunt was on for the assailants, the official added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan gwadar pakistan navy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan Navy, Gwadar, Balochistan, gun attack, assistant commissioner
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.