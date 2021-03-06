Pakistan Navy employee killed in Gwadar gun attack: assistant commissioner

A Pakistan Navy employee was killed and two others were wounded in a gun attack in Gwadar’s Jiwani town on Saturday, the Gwadar assistant commissioner said.

The navy personnel were en route to Ganz area when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on their vehicle, according to the official. The deceased civilian staffer was identified as Sohail.

The injured employees, Nauman and Raza, were shifted to hospital, the Gwadar assistant commissioner said.

Heavy contingents of Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards and law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the area.

A hunt was on for the assailants, the official added.