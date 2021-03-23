Tuesday, March 23, 2021  | 8 Shaaban, 1442
Pakistan making efforts to rescue sailors stuck at Red Sea

Their tugboat broke down en route to Egypt from Oman

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

The Government of Pakistan has been making every possible effort to rescue six Pakistani sailors stranded onboard a tugboat in the Red Sea, according to the Foreign Office.

The Foreign Office said this in response to media queries about the stranded Pakistani nationals.

These sailors were en route to Egypt from Oman, according to the BBC Urdu service. They have been forced to eat rice boiled in contaminated water and could die if a rescue mission was not launched soon.

"We are in close contact with the concerned authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Egypt," the Foreign Office said in its statement.

"We are also in contact with the stranded Pakistanis and have told them that efforts are being made for their rescue at the earliest."

— Featured image courtesy: BBC Urdu
