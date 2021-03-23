Pakistan making efforts to rescue sailors stuck at Red Sea

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Foreign Office said this in response to media queries about the stranded Pakistani nationals.

These sailors were en route to Egypt from Oman, according to the BBC Urdu service. They have been forced to eat rice boiled in contaminated water and could die if a rescue mission was not launched soon.

"We are in close contact with the concerned authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Egypt," the Foreign Office said in its statement.

"We are also in contact with the stranded Pakistanis and have told them that efforts are being made for their rescue at the earliest."

— Featured image courtesy: BBC Urdu