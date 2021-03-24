Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes

They will be applicable from March 25

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes

A section of a Behbood savings certificate. Photo: SAMAA Digital

The government has increased profit rates on National Savings schemes, the Ministry of Finance said Wednesday.

Pensioners Benefit Account will now give 11.52% returns instead of 11.28%, the ministry said in a notification.

The profit rate on Shuhada Welfare Account has also been increased to 11.52% from 11.28%. Special Savings Certificates will give 8.8% returns now. Previously the profit rate was 8.4%.

The government has maintained the profit rate on savings accounts, according to the ministry.

Rs100,000 Special Savings Certificate will give Rs4,400 profit instead of Rs4,200 annually. The profit rate on Rs100,000 Behbood Savings Certificate has been increased to Rs960 from Rs940.

Regular Income Certificate of Rs100,000 will return Rs780 annually, instead of Rs750. People will get Rs7,400 on Short Term Savings Certificate worth Rs100,000.

The new profit rates will be applicable from March 25.

