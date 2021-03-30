Pakistan desires peaceful relations with India, PM Khan tells Modi

Pakistan desires peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a letter to Indian premier Narendra Modi.

“The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India,” PM Khan wrote in response to PM Modi’s Pakistan Day message.

In his letter on March 23, PM Modi had stated that “India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan”. He said that “an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility” was imperative for friendly relations between the two nations.

In response, the Pakistan premier said he believes an “enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue”.

“We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute,” PM Khan’s letter read.

Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars on Kashmir. The two militaries often engage in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours, however, resumed the ceasefire agreement last month after a “hotline contact” between their directors general of military operations.