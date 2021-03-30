Tuesday, March 30, 2021  | 15 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan desires peaceful relations with India, PM Khan tells Modi

Says all outstanding issues need to be resolved for peace

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan desires peaceful relations with India, PM Khan tells Modi

A meeting between PM Khan (the then opposition leader) and PM Modi in New Delhi in December 2015. (Picture: Indian foreign office)

Listen to the story
Pakistan desires peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a letter to Indian premier Narendra Modi. “The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India,” PM Khan wrote in response to PM Modi’s Pakistan Day message. In his letter on March 23, PM Modi had stated that “India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan”. He said that “an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility” was imperative for friendly relations between the two nations. In response, the Pakistan premier said he believes an “enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue”. “We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute,” PM Khan’s letter read. Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars on Kashmir. The two militaries often engage in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control and the Working Boundary. The two nuclear-armed neighbours, however, resumed the ceasefire agreement last month after a “hotline contact” between their directors general of military operations.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Pakistan desires peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a letter to Indian premier Narendra Modi.

“The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India,” PM Khan wrote in response to PM Modi’s Pakistan Day message.

In his letter on March 23, PM Modi had stated that “India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan”. He said that “an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility” was imperative for friendly relations between the two nations.

In response, the Pakistan premier said he believes an “enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue”.

“We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute,” PM Khan’s letter read.

Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars on Kashmir. The two militaries often engage in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours, however, resumed the ceasefire agreement last month after a “hotline contact” between their directors general of military operations.

 
Imran Khan Narendra Modi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Imran Khan letter to Modi, Pakistan, India, Imran Khan's letter to Modi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi imposes lockdown in District Central's three virus hotspots
Karachi imposes lockdown in District Central’s three virus hotspots
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.