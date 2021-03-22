Monday, March 22, 2021  | 7 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Pakistan Day parade to be held on March 25: ISPR

Decision taken due to 'inclement weather'

Posted: Mar 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan Day parade to be held on March 25: ISPR

Photo: AFP/file

The Pakistan Army has decided to reschedule its Pakistan Day parade to March 25, the Inter Services Public Relations said on Monday.

The decision has been taken because of the “inclement weather and rains forecast over the next two days”, the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

The Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade will be held in Shakarparian at 9am on Thursday.

Pakistan Day marks when Muslims of the Subcontinent determined their destiny in line with the vision of Allama Mohammad Iqbal. The Pakistan Resolution, popularly known as the Lahore Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, was aimed at creating a state where the citizens could enjoy equal opportunities irrespective of their caste and creed.

