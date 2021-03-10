Pakistan cinemas, wedding halls are not reopening from March 15

Coronavirus cases are rising in the country
Pakistan is not reopening its wedding halls, indoor dining, and cinemas on March 15, according to the National Command and Control Centre.
The decision was announced on February 24 but has been postponed till April 15 because of the rise in coronavirus cases across the country. The decision will be reviewed during an NCOC meeting on April 12.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said that due to a rise in coronavirus cases, the following decisions have been taken by the government:
On Wednesday, 43 people lost their lives from the virus while 1,786 new cases were reported countrywide. The highest number of cases were recorded in Sindh followed by Punjab.