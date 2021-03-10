Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan cinemas, wedding halls are not reopening from March 15

Coronavirus cases are rising in the country

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Pakistan cinemas, wedding halls are not reopening from March 15

Photo: Cinepax Lahore

Pakistan is not reopening its wedding halls, indoor dining, and cinemas on March 15, according to the National Command and Control Centre.

The decision was announced on February 24 but has been postponed till April 15 because of the rise in coronavirus cases across the country. The decision will be reviewed during an NCOC meeting on April 12.

The decision was announced on February 24 but has been postponed till April 15 because of the rise in coronavirus cases across the country. The decision will be reviewed during an NCOC meeting on April 12.

Related: Coronavirus SOP violation: Three restaurants in Karachi’s Garden, Napier sealed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said that due to a rise in coronavirus cases, the following decisions have been taken by the government:

  • People must wear masks in public spaces.
  • 50% of people to work from home.
  • Commercial activities to close at 10pm.
  • Amusement parks to close at 6pm.
  • Outdoor dining to continue.

On Wednesday, 43 people lost their lives from the virus while 1,786 new cases were reported countrywide. The highest number of cases were recorded in Sindh followed by Punjab.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cinemas coronavirus cases in pakistan indoor dining
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
pakistan cinemas, ncoc rules on pakistan, indoor wedding halls, no indoor dining in pakistan, coronavirus cases in pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.