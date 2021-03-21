Opposition will back Maryam during NAB hearing: Fazl

Leaders of all the opposition parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement will accompany PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz to her hearing at the National Accountability Bureau on March 26, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

Addressing the media with Maryam in Lahore on Sunday, he said that the arguments presented by the bureau against Maryam prove the “puppet” institution it is.

“NAB has approached the court for cancellation of [Maryam’s] bail on the basis that she speaks against institutions,” Fazl pointed out. “Does this mean NAB has been formed to back the state’s institutions?”

He assured the PML-N vice-president that all PDM leaders will accompany her on March 26 in a show of solidarity. “We will be there with her shoulder-to-shoulder.”

Maryam has been summoned by the bureau in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The JUI-F chief said that PDM was united and will remain united despite rumors. “We are trying to keep all the parties united and will solve our disagreements with PPP as well.”

Talking about the long march, he said that a new date will be announced after a PDM meeting. “We are determined to address all concerns, even if they’re from a small party.”

We will give no leverage to the government: Maryam Nawaz

“The government should remember that the PDM is still united and is there to represent the public,” Maryam said. “Imran Khan will be held accountable for the destruction of Pakistan and its economy.”

The leader said that before the Senate elections it was decided that PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gillani will stand for the Senate chairman seat, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haider will contest for the deputy chairman and the opposition leader will be from PML-N.

“The decision was taken and I hope everyone stands by it.”

Maryam remarked that JUI-F and PML-N have had successful rallies and protests in their constituencies and don’t need anyone else. “But it will be better if the opposition comes together and fights for the rights of the public.”