Sunday, March 21, 2021  | 6 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Opposition will back Maryam during NAB hearing: Fazl

Says PDM united despite rumors

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Opposition will back Maryam during NAB hearing: Fazl

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
Leaders of all the opposition parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement will accompany PML-N's Maryam Nawaz to her hearing at the National Accountability Bureau on March 26, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said. Addressing the media with Maryam in Lahore on Sunday, he said that the arguments presented by the bureau against Maryam prove the "puppet" institution it is. "NAB has approached the court for cancellation of [Maryam's] bail on the basis that she speaks against institutions," Fazl pointed out. "Does this mean NAB has been formed to back the state's institutions?" He assured the PML-N vice-president that all PDM leaders will accompany her on March 26 in a show of solidarity. "We will be there with her shoulder-to-shoulder." Maryam has been summoned by the bureau in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The JUI-F chief said that PDM was united and will remain united despite rumors. "We are trying to keep all the parties united and will solve our disagreements with PPP as well." Talking about the long march, he said that a new date will be announced after a PDM meeting. "We are determined to address all concerns, even if they're from a small party." We will give no leverage to the government: Maryam Nawaz "The government should remember that the PDM is still united and is there to represent the public," Maryam said. "Imran Khan will be held accountable for the destruction of Pakistan and its economy." The leader said that before the Senate elections it was decided that PPP's Yousaf Raza Gillani will stand for the Senate chairman seat, JUI-F's Abdul Ghafoor Haider will contest for the deputy chairman and the opposition leader will be from PML-N. "The decision was taken and I hope everyone stands by it." Maryam remarked that JUI-F and PML-N have had successful rallies and protests in their constituencies and don't need anyone else. "But it will be better if the opposition comes together and fights for the rights of the public."
FaceBook WhatsApp

Leaders of all the opposition parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement will accompany PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz to her hearing at the National Accountability Bureau on March 26, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

Addressing the media with Maryam in Lahore on Sunday, he said that the arguments presented by the bureau against Maryam prove the “puppet” institution it is.

“NAB has approached the court for cancellation of [Maryam’s] bail on the basis that she speaks against institutions,” Fazl pointed out. “Does this mean NAB has been formed to back the state’s institutions?”

He assured the PML-N vice-president that all PDM leaders will accompany her on March 26 in a show of solidarity. “We will be there with her shoulder-to-shoulder.”

Maryam has been summoned by the bureau in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The JUI-F chief said that PDM was united and will remain united despite rumors. “We are trying to keep all the parties united and will solve our disagreements with PPP as well.”

Talking about the long march, he said that a new date will be announced after a PDM meeting. “We are determined to address all concerns, even if they’re from a small party.”

We will give no leverage to the government: Maryam Nawaz

“The government should remember that the PDM is still united and is there to represent the public,” Maryam said. “Imran Khan will be held accountable for the destruction of Pakistan and its economy.”

The leader said that before the Senate elections it was decided that PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gillani will stand for the Senate chairman seat, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haider will contest for the deputy chairman and the opposition leader will be from PML-N.

“The decision was taken and I hope everyone stands by it.”

Maryam remarked that JUI-F and PML-N have had successful rallies and protests in their constituencies and don’t need anyone else. “But it will be better if the opposition comes together and fights for the rights of the public.”

 
maryam nawaz maulana fazlur rehman PDM
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
maryam nawaz, maulana fazlur rehman, NAB hearing, PDM long march
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.