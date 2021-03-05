Only people brought on Tareen’s plane were halal, jibes Marri

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"The people brought on Tareen sahib's plane were halal (acceptable)," Marri said at a press conference in Karachi.

"The ones who made a decision of conscience on March 3, they were engaging in a haram (forbidden) act."

Her statement came in response to PM Khan's televised address on the Senate polls . He said the March 3 Senate election explained the problems faced by the country.

Marri said the prime minister spoke of the past 30, 40 years in his televised address on Thursday. "He was not a child in 2018 when the Senate chairman’s election was held," the PPP lawmaker said.

"Which halal way was it that they used, when the PTI didn't even have seats in the Punjab Assembly and Chaudhry Sarwar was elected a senator," she asked. "And they were receiving praise for it."

The prime minister hid the video of KP lawmakers trading their Senate votes for three years, according to Marri.

It was only released to pressure the Supreme Court into ordering the Senate election through an open ballot, she said.

"Imran Niazi does not trust his own people," the PPP leader said. "He himself hands tickets to ATMs."