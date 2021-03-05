Friday, March 5, 2021  | 20 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Only people brought on Tareen’s plane were halal, jibes Marri

Blasts PM for turning a blind eye to PTI members

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

PPP MNA Shazia Marri blasted on Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan for turning a blind eye to horse-trading by his party in the past.

"The people brought on Tareen sahib's plane were halal (acceptable)," Marri said at a press conference in Karachi.

"The ones who made a decision of conscience on March 3, they were engaging in a haram (forbidden) act."

Her statement came in response to PM Khan's televised address on the Senate polls. He said the March 3 Senate election explained the problems faced by the country.

Marri said the prime minister spoke of the past 30, 40 years in his televised address on Thursday. "He was not a child in 2018 when the Senate chairman’s election was held," the PPP lawmaker said.

"Which halal way was it that they used, when the PTI didn't even have seats in the Punjab Assembly and Chaudhry Sarwar was elected a senator," she asked. "And they were receiving praise for it."

The prime minister hid the video of KP lawmakers trading their Senate votes for three years, according to Marri.

It was only released to pressure the Supreme Court into ordering the Senate election through an open ballot, she said.

"Imran Niazi does not trust his own people," the PPP leader said. "He himself hands tickets to ATMs."
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan jahangir tareen PPP PTI senate election Shazia Marri
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
Shazia Marri, Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen, PPP, PTI, Senate election, horse-trading, Tareen's plane, halal, haram
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.