One militant killed, another arrested in Swat operation: ISPR

A militant was killed and another arrested in an intelligence-based operation in Swat, the Pakistani military said Wednesday.

The operation was carried out in the Kanju area, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. Two passers-by were killed after the militants opened fire on security forces.

The slain militant was identified as Mukkarram, according to the ISPR. He was a member of the TTP Swat.

These terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces, target killings and school bombings, it said.