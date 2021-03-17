One militant killed, another arrested in Swat operation: ISPR

Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Posted: Mar 17, 2021
A militant was killed and another arrested in an intelligence-based operation in Swat, the Pakistani military said Wednesday. The operation was carried out in the Kanju area, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. Two passers-by were killed after the militants opened fire on security forces. The slain militant was identified as Mukkarram, according to the ISPR. He was a member of the TTP Swat. These terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces, target killings and school bombings, it said.
Pakistan
