HOME > News

One killed, three injured in Lahore group clash

Police have registered a case

Posted: Mar 27, 2021
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

A man was killed and three others injured during a clash between two groups in Lahore on Friday.

Members of the Kashi Jatt and Munna groups opened fire at each other in Shahdara.

Three passersby, including a woman, were injured. They were taken to the hospital where a victim died during treatment.

A witness said that no legal action has been taken against the suspects as the police have turned a blind eye towards this issue.

The deceased’s uncle said that the law and order situation in the area has deteriorated. He added that the people are scared to go outside their homes.

The police have filed a case against the suspects but no arrests have been made.

