Sunday, March 21, 2021  | 6 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

One killed in ‘terrorist’ bomb attack in southeast Iran

Three people were injured in the attack

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
One killed in ‘terrorist’ bomb attack in southeast Iran

Iranian soldiers on the border between Iran and Pakistan at Mirjaveh. (File photo: AFP)

Listen to the story
A bomb attack Sunday killed one person and wounded three in southeastern Iran, a state news agency reported, blaming a "terrorist group" linked to Tehran's enemies. The attack occurred at about 9:30 am local time (0600 GMT) in Saravan city, the site of recent violence, in the restive Sistan-Baluchistan province. A group "linked to global arrogance", a phrase often used in Iran for the United States and its allies, had carried out "the explosion at one of Saravan's squares, leading to one being killed and the injury of three citizens crossing the street," IRNA said. Sistan-Baluchistan straddles the border with Pakistan and has a large, mainly Sunni ethnic Baloch population. The province has long been a flashpoint for cross-border attacks by separatists and extremists. The Sunday attack came almost a month after deadly clashes with fuel smugglers in Sistan-Baluchistan left two people dead, including a policeman in Saravan, according to Iranian authorities. The UN Human Rights Office said at least 12 people were reportedly killed, two of them minors, and accused Iranian security forces of using excessive force.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A bomb attack Sunday killed one person and wounded three in southeastern Iran, a state news agency reported, blaming a “terrorist group” linked to Tehran’s enemies.

The attack occurred at about 9:30 am local time (0600 GMT) in Saravan city, the site of recent violence, in the restive Sistan-Baluchistan province.

A group “linked to global arrogance”, a phrase often used in Iran for the United States and its allies, had carried out “the explosion at one of Saravan’s squares, leading to one being killed and the injury of three citizens crossing the street,” IRNA said.

Sistan-Baluchistan straddles the border with Pakistan and has a large, mainly Sunni ethnic Baloch population.

The province has long been a flashpoint for cross-border attacks by separatists and extremists.

The Sunday attack came almost a month after deadly clashes with fuel smugglers in Sistan-Baluchistan left two people dead, including a policeman in Saravan, according to Iranian authorities.

The UN Human Rights Office said at least 12 people were reportedly killed, two of them minors, and accused Iranian security forces of using excessive force.

 
Iran
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Iran bomb attack, Iran bomb blast, Sistan-Baluchistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.