One dead after passenger train derails near Rohri

A woman was killed and 23 people injured after the 15-Up Karachi Express, travelling from Karachi to Lahore, derailed near Rohri Saturday night.

The accident took place near the Mando Dero and Sanghi railway stations. According to railways officials, nine bogies of the train, including Economy and AC class, derailed.

After a search operation, all passengers stuck in the bogies were rescued, while the injured people have been moved to a hospital where most of them are in critical condition.

The woman killed in the accident was a resident of Karachi’s Landhi.

Initially, the rescue work was conducted by passengers themselves after which police, Rangers and Pakistan Army personnel reached the site.

Railway officials said that the tracks were broken. “A 200-foot section was missing which will have to be re-laid,” the spokesperson said.

On the other hand, Sukkur DIG Fida Hussain said that an investigation is underway to find what caused the accident.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said that a meeting has been called to discuss track up-gradation in Sukkur. “We will not compromise on the safety and security of passengers.”

He has instructed an inquiry report of the incident to be prepared which will come out in four to five days. “Anyone found guilty will not be spared and action will be initiated against them,” Swati promised.

In October 2019, 74 people were killed after they a fire erupted inside a passenger train in Rahim Yar Khan.