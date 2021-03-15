Okara woman shot by friend for husband

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A woman has been arrested on charges of shooting her friend in Okara tehsil of Renala Khurd.

Police said that the suspect, identified as Lubna, liked victim Saba’s husband.

A witness said that the attack took place after the accused came to the victim’s house at Sidra Ghafoor Town.

“A fight took place between them on the matter which then turned into a brawl,” the witness said. “She took out her pistol and shot her while we were trying to stop them.”

Saba is being treated and is in critical condition. The suspect is in police custody.