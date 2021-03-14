Sunday, March 14, 2021  | 29 Rajab, 1442
OGRA recommends Rs5.50 increase in petrol prices

Prices are revised every 15 days

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recommended an increase of Rs5.50 per litre in petrol prices. According to the Ogra summary sent to the Petroleum Division, prices of petrol and diesel are recommended to be increased by Rs5.05 and Rs6, respectively. There’s no information about the change in the price of kerosene oil and light diesel. The final decision regarding the prices will be taken by the prime minister after consultation with the finance ministry. The prices are revised every 15 days. On February 26, the authority recommended an increase of Rs20 in petrol prices but the government decided to keep it unchanged. Last month, Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that petrol prices will remain the same in March. Below are the prices of petroleum products right now: Petrol: Rs111.90 per litreHigh-speed diesel: Rs116.07 per litreKerosene oil: Rs80.19 per litreLight diesel: Rs79.23 per litre
