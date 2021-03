The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has proposed a Rs1.5 cut in the per litre price of petrol.

A liter of petrol is currently being sold for Rs111.90 in Pakistan.

In its summary to the federal government, OGRA recommended a decrease of Rs2.50 in the price of diesel.

However, the decision whether to decrease petroleum prices or maintain them rests with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The government revises petroleum prices every 15 days.