Monday, March 8, 2021
Nowshera Tiktoker run over by train: police

Incident video goes viral

Posted: Mar 8, 2021
A 20-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a train while filming a TikTok video in Nowshera, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the 20-year-old was recording his video on the railway tracks and miscalculated the arrival of the train.

The body has been moved to the hospital.

A video of the incident went viral. The victim has been identified as Mansoor.

TikTok ban in Pakistan

Pakistan blocked the video-sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days.

The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management has assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.

 
