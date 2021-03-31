Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

No decision to impose lockdown in Pakistan, says minister

Chief ministers told to run awareness campaigns

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The government hasn’t taken any decision to impose a lockdown in the country, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Wednesday.

“The prime minister had advised people to exercise caution and run a campaign to make people wear face masks,” Rasheed told SAMAA TV after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee.

PM Imran Khan spoke with chief ministers and told them to run an awareness campaign to contain the virus, according to the interior minister.

Pakistan is currently going through the third wave of coronavirus. According to the prime minister, the current wave is more dangerous than the previous two.

The virus has so far claimed 14,434 lives in Pakistan, while the number of total confirmed cases in the country has crossed the 600,000 mark.

In his message to the nation on March 28, PM Khan said that Pakistan doesn’t have resources to impose a lockdown in the country.

“We can’t close the country,” he said. “We can’t impose a lockdown because we don’t have the resources to provide people food and take care of them.”

Even the rich countries don’t have such resources, he added.
 
lockdown Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
lockdown news, lockdown news Karachi, lockdown in Pakistan, lockdown news Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Lahoris made to stand in sun for not wearing masks
Lahoris made to stand in sun for not wearing masks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.