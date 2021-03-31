No decision to impose lockdown in Pakistan, says minister

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“The prime minister had advised people to exercise caution and run a campaign to make people wear face masks,” Rasheed told SAMAA TV after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee.

PM Imran Khan spoke with chief ministers and told them to run an awareness campaign to contain the virus, according to the interior minister.

Pakistan is currently going through the third wave of coronavirus. According to the prime minister, the current wave is more dangerous than the previous two.

The virus has so far claimed 14,434 lives in Pakistan, while the number of total confirmed cases in the country has crossed the 600,000 mark.

In his message to the nation on March 28, PM Khan said that Pakistan doesn’t have resources to impose a lockdown in the country.

“We can’t close the country,” he said. “We can’t impose a lockdown because we don’t have the resources to provide people food and take care of them.”

Even the rich countries don’t have such resources, he added.