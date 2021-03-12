No, advertising on green belts, roundabouts, monuments isn’t allowed

Right at the start of this news story we are going to make a confession: We cannot name the brands. You, our reader, have every right to get angry and accuse us of being cowards. But allow us to suggest that in addition to that judgment, you go through this news because of a larger concern.



The bigger picture is that the Supreme Court orders on public space advertising are being ignored by powerful brands, advertising companies and ( as Karachi’s DMC South, some of whose officers are involved in the corruption.



This concerns the spaces in the city which belong to you, your public spaces, which you deserve to be maintained as green open places.



For several years now, a handful of prime locations in the city, especially Clifton and Shahrah-e-Faisal, have become A-one category strips where government officials regularly allow advertising against the rules.



The rule is simple: You can’t do it. This emerged two years ago when the Supreme Court passed orders (on Oct 18, 2018) clearly instructing that all types of advertisements on public property are banned. It said public property was defined as roundabouts, green belts, government buildings and footpaths.



Former Karachi commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani was photographed in December 2019 when a green belt was covered with cricket material. Credit: Facebook



But what happens on the ground is different. Multinational local and international companies and brands have been consistently plastering their advertisements over public spaces. In Clifton, Boat Basin to Clifton Centre, Boat Basin to Bilawal House, Bilawal House to Park Towers (26th Street) and the Hyperstar roundabout are hot favourites.

Three Swords and Two Swords are extremely high premium spaces.



A senior officer who did not want to be named told SAMAA Digital for example that former Karachi commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani issued a no-objection certificate to Nash Advertising Co Ltd to advertise their brands. Nash’s public Facebook page contains all the pictures documenting every public space they put up massive advertising. (We saved screenshots). The green belts were covered with cricket ads from a banking sponsor and even a housing project. At other times it is a mobile phone service provider or shampoo and ice cream. “A senior South DMC officer is involved in granting permission to [a major food app] to run its advertisements on these monuments,” the officer added, referring to Do and Teen Talwar.

A South DMC officer explained how they went about the business. They make a government advertisement challan for moving publicity and shop signboards, which are not banned. But then these challans are used to allow the advertiser to install streamers and banners and other temporary illuminated structures on green belts.



The officers charge Rs700 per day per banner even though the government rate is Rs62.50. The black market rate is higher on green belts because of the Supreme Court ban.

“If any advertiser wishes to advertise his product through banners at green belts, he cuts a deal with the advertisement department officers,” the officer explained. “The officers allow the advertiser to install banners on green belts for hefty bribes and cut deals for a week’s campaign.”

Recently, banners on a green belt from Glass Tower to Teen Talwar and Do Talwar were reported in which an advertisement company, AA Panaflex, cut a backdoor deal with DMC South officers for one week campaign for Rs2.5 million in bribes. The advertiser put up 700 banners on this strip on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar caught this and ordered them to be removed.

South DMC Director Advertisement Abdul Ghani told SAMAA Digital that the district municipal teams went to work cleaning up Clifton’s Lilly Bridge, Metropole Hotel, Teen and Do Talwar, Boat Basin, Bilawal House and Park Towers. The advertisement company did not pay any taxes, he said.

AA Panaflex company owner Muhammad Ayub Atique, who is also the PPP information secretary for PS-102, told SAMAA Digital that the South DMC Advertisement department accepted the tax which was paid by his company’s employee. He did not, however, disclose the amount when asked how much tax he paid.

South DMC Director Advertisement Abdul Ghani said it is not possible that the department accepted money for banned installations. The by-laws on advertisements were prepared in January 2019, but were not approved by the competent authority.

“According to the advertisement bylaws, wall pasting and sign boards cannot be installed on public property,” he added. They can, however, be installed on private property with the consent of the owner of the building. Traditionally, advertisers go around to the owners and get them to sign consent forms. The building then gets paid to allow for its walls to be used. This is often why you’ll see billboards covering up one side of poor flats, blocking their sunlight and air through windows.

There used to be another model by which the district governments and cantonments farmed out the maintenance of green belts and roundabouts. A rich company comes along and pledges to pay for the gardener, water and cleaning. They then used to the space to put up temporary ads for themselves there after they spruced up the area. This was particularly rampant outside Gora Qabristan.

In 2007, Asim Jofa adopted Teen Talwar and Do Talwar to improve the monuments. He did this on following the terms:

As caretaker he would pay a yearly tax of Rs3.2 million to DMC South’s Parks department and Rs0.7million to DMC South’s Advertisement department for both monuments. In his case, he repaired the fountains and lights and had the marble cleaned. He did not plaster the place with his brand, but did place one cube that had his logo. During the time he was caring for those roundabouts no other advertising appeared on them. The agreement with the DMC ran afoul after two years and has been in court for the last seven years.

This approach, to allow companies to adopt greenbelts, or roundabouts is the local government’s response to its inability to pay for these spaces.