HOME > News

Nine-year-old raped, killed in Rawalpindi: police

One man detained for questioning

Posted: Mar 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Nine-year-old raped, killed in Rawalpindi: police
Listen to the story
A nine-year-old child was raped and then murdered in Rawalpindi's Jhanda Chichi, the police said Tuesday. According to the victim's family, she had gone out to a nearby food stall but never came back home. After searching for her in the neighborhood, they filed a missing person complaint at the Civil Lines police station. Later in the day, the nine-year-old's body was found in an empty plot in the neighbourhood. "There were bruises all over her body," her mother said. Following this, the Potohar SSP reached the crime site and moved the body to the hospital for its post-mortem examination. The police have taken a man, identified as Babar, into custody and are questioning him. "An FIR will be registered after the child's medical reports come out," the investigation officer said. The victim's family and neighbours, on the other hand, gathered outside the Civil Lines police station Tuesday afternoon. "We will sit here with the body until the culprits are punished," her father said.
