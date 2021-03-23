Nine-year-old girl raped, murdered in Rawalpindi: police

A nine-year-old girl was murdered after being raped in Rawalpindi, the police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Jhanda Chichi area, according to the police.

The girl, a student of class 3, went out to buy something last night but didn’t return, officials said.

Her body was found inside a neighbour’s house. The police arrested the suspect.

The family of the deceased girl protested in front of the area police station along with the victim’s body.

Operations SSP Shoaib Mehmood held talks with the relatives and assured them that justice would be done in the case.

The protesters ended their sit-in upon assurance and buried the body.