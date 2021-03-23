Tuesday, March 23, 2021  | 8 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Nine-year-old girl raped, murdered in Rawalpindi: police

Arrest a neighbour on the complaint of the family

Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Nine-year-old girl raped, murdered in Rawalpindi: police

Photo: SAMAA Digital

A nine-year-old girl was murdered after being raped in Rawalpindi, the police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Jhanda Chichi area, according to the police.

The girl, a student of class 3, went out to buy something last night but didn’t return, officials said.

Her body was found inside a neighbour’s house. The police arrested the suspect.

The family of the deceased girl protested in front of the area police station along with the victim’s body.

Operations SSP Shoaib Mehmood held talks with the relatives and assured them that justice would be done in the case.

The protesters ended their sit-in upon assurance and buried the body.

