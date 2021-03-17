Never promised to join the PPP: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani denied on Wednesday making any promise to join the Pakistan Peoples Party before the 2018 Senate election.

“I don’t want to create any controversy,” Sanjrani said, referring to a statement by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in which the PPP chairman claimed that Sanjrani promised to join his party if he was elected the Senate chairman in 2018.

“Had I committed [to join the PPP], I would have certainly joined the party,” Sanjrani told reporters.

In a March 11 meeting, Bilawal told his party leaders that Sanjrani came to meet Asif Ali Zardari ahead of the 2018 election. He made a promise that he would join the party after being elected as the Senate chairman but didn’t keep it, according to the PPP chairman.

In the 2018 election for the Senate chairman, PPP senators voted for Sanjrani instead of the PML-N candidate.

In 2021, the PDM fielded Yousaf Raza Gillani as its candidate for the Senate chairman’s post but he was defeated by Sanjrani.