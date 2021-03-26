Friday, March 26, 2021  | 11 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

NCOC to review Punjab, KP and Islamabad coronavirus situation Saturday

Punjab reported 2,451 new cases in the last 24 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
NCOC to review Punjab, KP and Islamabad coronavirus situation Saturday

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The National Command and Operation Centre will hold a meeting on Saturday to review the coronavirus situation in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Planning Minister Asad Umar will preside over the meeting. The Punjab and KP chief ministers and the Islamabad Commissioner will join it through a video link.

The officials will dwell on implementation of virus SOPs and healthcare facilities.

Punjab reported 2,451 new coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Of them, 1,566 cases were reported in Lahore alone.

The daily Covid-19 positivity rate in Lahore has reached 23%.

KP reported 890 new cases, while Islamabad reported 663 infections in the last 24 hours.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News Islamabad khyber pakhtunkhwa NCOC Pakistan Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.