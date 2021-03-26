NCOC to review Punjab, KP and Islamabad coronavirus situation Saturday

The National Command and Operation Centre will hold a meeting on Saturday to review the coronavirus situation in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Planning Minister Asad Umar will preside over the meeting. The Punjab and KP chief ministers and the Islamabad Commissioner will join it through a video link.

The officials will dwell on implementation of virus SOPs and healthcare facilities.

Punjab reported 2,451 new coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Of them, 1,566 cases were reported in Lahore alone.

The daily Covid-19 positivity rate in Lahore has reached 23%.

KP reported 890 new cases, while Islamabad reported 663 infections in the last 24 hours.