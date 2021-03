Former Senate chairman Nayyer Bukhari’s son and two others were injured during firing at a house in Islamabad’s Sector E-7 Wednesday night.

The injured men, Jarar Bukhari, Shah Zain and Mateen, were friends, Nayyer Bukhari said. They had a small fight and they were trying to solve it when a person opened fire at them.

Mateen has been moved to the Polyclinic Hospital, while Jarar to PIMS.

The Kohsar police have started investigating the case