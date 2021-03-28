Sunday, March 28, 2021  | 13 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Naya Pakistan scheme provides people opportunity to own house: PM

Banks told to ease loan procedure to facilitate masses

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Naya Pakistan scheme provides people opportunity to own house: PM

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday that the government’s Naya Pakistan housing scheme is aimed at providing people a chance to own their own houses. “People who don’t have money or cash to buy their house are being given an opportunity to own their own home,” said PM Khan while speaking at a Telethon. The premier said the money people pay as their house rent could be used to make a house their own. PM Khan told the presidents of the State Bank of Pakistan and National Bank of Pakistan that he heard people were facing difficulties in securing housing loans. “Make it easy for them and facilitate them,” he said. Announced in October 2020, the SBP’s markup subsidy scheme is part of the government’s signature project, the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, that offers subsidised house loans. The premier said that the housing scheme won’t only provide houses to the people but also create employment opportunities for young people and help grow the country’s economy. “It is the most important project for the country’s future,” PM Khan added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday that the government’s Naya Pakistan housing scheme is aimed at providing people a chance to own their own houses.

“People who don’t have money or cash to buy their house are being given an opportunity to own their own home,” said PM Khan while speaking at a Telethon.

The premier said the money people pay as their house rent could be used to make a house their own.

PM Khan told the presidents of the State Bank of Pakistan and National Bank of Pakistan that he heard people were facing difficulties in securing housing loans.

“Make it easy for them and facilitate them,” he said.

Announced in October 2020, the SBP’s markup subsidy scheme is part of the government’s signature project, the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, that offers subsidised house loans.

The premier said that the housing scheme won’t only provide houses to the people but also create employment opportunities for young people and help grow the country’s economy.

“It is the most important project for the country’s future,” PM Khan added.

 
Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
naya pakistan housing scheme, naya pakistan housing scheme loan, naya pakistan housing scheme lahore
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Coronavirus restrictions: Outdoor dining till 10pm, cultural festivals banned
Coronavirus restrictions: Outdoor dining till 10pm, cultural festivals banned
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.