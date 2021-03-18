Naya Pakistan scheme: Pakistan allots houses to 1,500 labourers, widows

Prime Minister Imran Khan took out the names of 10 labourers and widows in a lucky draw and they will now be able to afford and own their own houses.

The premier inaugurated Labour Colony Phase-I and Phase-II in Islamabad on Thursday. The balloting was held for six women, two people with disabilities and two labourers. On Friday, electronic balloting will be held and houses will be allotted to 1,508 labourers.

People earning less than Rs500,000 would be given ownership rights of these homes. Around 3,000 individuals registered themselves under the Workers Welfare Fund. Of them, 1,500 will be handed over these houses and flats through a draw.

“No country in the world can allot houses to the poor,” said PM Khan while addressing the ceremony. “What we have done is make it easier for people to afford houses.” He explained that labourers were already paying rent so now that rent will be used to pay off bank loans for their houses. He did not give the amount labourers will be required to pay.

The project spreads over 2,560 acres of land and comprises 1,008 apartments and 500 houses. This project was launched before but was abandoned due to a lack of funds. The government collaborated with the Workers Welfare Fund and completed the project under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

“A 25-year-old project has been revived,” the premier remarked. Countries have to help those who can’t help themselves. “This is the right of the workers. Labourers should be able to own their houses.”