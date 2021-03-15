‘Nawaz puts resignations of PML-N lawmakers at Fazl’s disposal’

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has assured PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman that resignations of PML-N lawmakers are at his disposal, opposition sources said Monday.

“We are ready to hand over resignations of our MPAs and MNAs, you can make a decision about them whenever you want,” Nawaz was quoted as telling Fazl.

The PML-N leader made it clear that Fazl could make a decision about PML-N resignations, whether “any other party” agreed or not, the sources said.

A final decision in this regard will be made at a PDM meeting Tuesday.

Nawaz’s “any other party” remarks were a reference to the PPP, according to SAMAA TV correspondent Naeem Ashraf Butt. The party has been reluctant to resign from assemblies.

PML-N lawmakers have already submitted their resignations to the party leadership. These resignations could be handed over to Fazl whenever the party decided.

Fazl, however, is expected to make efforts to get the PPP on board with regard to resignations en masse.