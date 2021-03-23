Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with enthusiasm, zeal

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The nation is celebrating the 81st Pakistan Day today with traditional zeal and zest.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistan Day parade has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade will be held in Shakarparian at 9am on Thursday. Following this, a holiday has been announced in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on March 25.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes provincial capitals (Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar). A change-of-guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore. Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country.

A change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi as well.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter and congratulated the nation.

"On this Pakistan Day, we pay homage to the founding fathers of Pakistan whose services and sacrifices led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent," the president said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan promised the nation to make Pakistan a welfare state based on justice, equality, and compassion.

He expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Administered Kashmir who are being subjected to the worst form of atrocities.

Pakistan Day marks when Muslims of the Subcontinent determined their destiny in line with the vision of Allama Mohammad Iqbal. The Pakistan Resolution, popularly known as the Lahore Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, was aimed at creating a state where the citizens could enjoy equal opportunities irrespective of their caste and creed.